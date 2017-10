GENEVA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - More than 140 countries have reached a deal to reduce emissions of mercury after all-night talks in Geneva, the spokesman for the U.N. Environment Programme said on Saturday.

“A treaty to start to begin to rid the world of a notorious health-hazardous metal was agreed in the morning of Jan. 19,” Nick Nuttall told Reuters. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)