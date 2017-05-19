FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri hospitals to pay $34 million in false claims accord
May 19, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 3 months ago

Missouri hospitals to pay $34 million in false claims accord

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Missouri health system Mercy Springfield Communities has agreed to pay $34 million to resolve a U.S. investigation into allegations two of its divisions submitted false claims to Medicare for chemotherapy services.

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said the accord resolved claims that Mercy Hospital Springfield and Mercy Clinic Springfield Communities improperly compensated oncologists who referred patients to a Mercy-run infusion center.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rmXI3J

