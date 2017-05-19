Missouri hospitals to pay $34 million in false claims accord

Missouri health system Mercy Springfield Communities has agreed to pay $34 million to resolve a U.S. investigation into allegations two of its divisions submitted false claims to Medicare for chemotherapy services.

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said the accord resolved claims that Mercy Hospital Springfield and Mercy Clinic Springfield Communities improperly compensated oncologists who referred patients to a Mercy-run infusion center.

