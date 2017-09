The Federal Trade Commission has moved to block a merger between two Huntington, West Virginia hospitals, saying the resulting company’s market dominance would hurt patients.

Cabell Huntington Hospital announced that it planned to buy rival hospital St. Mary’s Medical Center in November 2014. The FTC said Friday it had voted 4-0 to file an administrative complaint challenging the merger on antitrust grounds.

