MERS patient in Austria assumed infectious on Doha-Vienna flight-WHO

GENEVA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A Saudi woman suffering from Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) is assumed to have been infectious when she flew from Doha to Vienna on Sept. 22, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

“Follow-up with passengers on the flight is ongoing and personal data of the crew on the flight has been communicated to Qatar,” it said.

The 29-year-old is in hospital in Vienna, the WHO said. Two close contacts are also showing possible symptoms of the disease and have been hospitalised, it said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)