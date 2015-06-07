South Korea sees no extra budget for economy after MERS outbreak

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Sunday it has no plan yet to draw up a supplementary budget to help stop the outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) from damaging Asia’s fourth-largest economy, already struggling to keep up a recovery.

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Kyung-hwan, who is also finance minister, said during a televised news conference that the impact on the overall economy from the illness was not serious enough to talk about a supplementary budget for stimulus. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)