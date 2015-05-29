FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea man tests positive for MERS in China after travelling via Hong Kong - official
May 29, 2015 / 8:53 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea man tests positive for MERS in China after travelling via Hong Kong - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - A South Korean man who had travelled to China via Hong Kong this week has tested positive for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, a health ministry official in Seoul said on Friday.

Chinese health authorities have notified South Korea of the test result on the 44-year-old man, the ministry official told a news briefing.

The man, who is a son of another patient who was confirmed last week to have been infected, flew to Hong Kong, then travelled to mainland China by bus, the ministry official said.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

