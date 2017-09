Tourists wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) look at a tour map of Seoul at Myeongdong shopping district, in central Seoul, South Korea, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - A 72-year-old person in South Korea has died of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), the 11th person to die of an outbreak in the country that began last month, an official said on Friday.

The woman had contracted the virus at a hospital south of the capital, Seoul, that was at the centre of the outbreak that has infected 126 people.