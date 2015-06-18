FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Hotel Shilla temporarily shuts Jeju hotel as former guest contracts MERS
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 18, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Hotel Shilla temporarily shuts Jeju hotel as former guest contracts MERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hotel Shilla Co Ltd has temporarily shut its hotel in Jeju Island after learning that a former guest has been diagnosed with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, a Hotel Shilla spokesman said on Thursday.

The guest had been staying between June 5-8 at the hotel in Jeju, a holiday destination, before being diagnosed some time after checking out, the spokesman said.

It’s yet to be decided when the hotel will resume operations, he added. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Edited by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.