South Korea reports no new cases of MERS, first time since June 3

Combination picture shows people wearing masks between June 9 and June 16, 2015 to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in Seoul, South Korea. Pictures taken between June 9 and June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s health ministry said on Saturday that no new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) had been recorded, the first time in 16 days.

The ministry said on Friday that an outbreak of the disease appeared to have levelled off.

There also were no more deaths, the ministry said, leaving the total deaths from the outbreak at 24. A total of 166 people have been infected, the largest outside Saudi Arabia, spreading mainly through hospitals.