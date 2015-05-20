FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea reports first case of MERS virus; patient stable
May 20, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea reports first case of MERS virus; patient stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - South Korean health officials on Wednesday confirmed the country’s first case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in a patient who recently returned from Bahrain and is in stable condition after being treated for a high fever and cough.

The 68-year-old man was in Bahrain from April 18 through to May 3 and was engaged in farming-related business, South Korea’s health ministry said in a statement. He returned to South Korea on May 4 through Qatar, it said.

Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tony Munroe

