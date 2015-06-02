FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea reports 5 more cases of MERS illness
June 2, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

South Korea reports 5 more cases of MERS illness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - South Korea confirmed five more cases of Middle East Respiratory Virus (MERS), the health ministry said on early on Wednesday, bringing to 30 the total number of cases in the country of the often-deadly illness.

On Tuesday, South Korea reported its first two deaths from MERS since the first confirmed case two weeks ago, fuelling growing worry about the spread of MERS in the country, which has reported the most cases of the illness outside the Middle East.

Government health officials have been criticized for being slow to respond to the outbreak. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Christian Plumb)

