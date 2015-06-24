FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-With more MERS cases, S.Korea says outbreak at crossroads
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-With more MERS cases, S.Korea says outbreak at crossroads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with health ministry comments)

SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s health ministry, which reported four new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) on Wednesday, said the outbreak was at a crossroads, backing off from its earlier view that the spread of the often-deadly virus had levelled off.

The more guarded assessment came as the government extended the partial shutdown of Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, which had been due to end on Wednesday. About half the 179 infections in the country have been traced to the prestigious hospital, including some of this week’s new cases.

“We are at a crossroads, whether this is going to spread further or not,” Kwon Deok-cheol, the health ministry’s chief policy official, told a news briefing.

“As of now we can’t answer that part because additional cases have occurred, although we thought until last weekend it had levelled off,” he said when asked if there was any change in its earlier view that the outbreak had settled.

The country reported no new MERS case on June 20 but since then 13 fresh cases have been confirmed. During the peak of the outbreak early this month, new infections exceeded 20 on some days.

A total of 67 people who had tested positive for the MERS virus have recovered and been discharged from hospital since the outbreak started in May, while 27 patients have died.

South Korea’s outbreak of the virus is the largest outside Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, the heir apparent of South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group bowed in apology during a nationally televised address for the failure to stop the spread of the virus at the hospital run by a group foundation. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.