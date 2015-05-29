MERS infects 10 in South Korea but no virus mutation - WHO

GENEVA, May 29 (Reuters) - Ten people in South Korea are confirmed as having the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus, transmitted by a traveller, but there has been no sustained human-to-human spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

The United Nations health agency said that it was not recommending screening of passengers or that travel or trade restrictions be imposed on South Korea due to the outbreak.

“The virus is not behaving differently, it is direct transmission and not sustained human-to-human-transmission. They are all related to the same case who came travelling from the Middle East,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a briefing. Separately, a South Korean man who had travelled to China via Hong Kong this week has tested positive for MERS, a health ministry official in Seoul said on Friday.