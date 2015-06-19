FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai aviation shares, hoteliers fall after first MERS virus case confirmed
June 19, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 2 years ago

Thai aviation shares, hoteliers fall after first MERS virus case confirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Thai aviation firms and hoteliers fell on Friday after the public health ministry confirmed the country’s first case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Airports operator Airports of Thailand dropped 4.2 percent to a more than three-week low. National carrier Thai Airways International and low-cost carrier Nok Airlines both shed more than 3 percent.

Hotel operator Central Plaza Hotel plunged 6.6 percent and Minor International slipped 3.3 percent.

The broader SET index was down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

