Three more hospitals join fight over Medicare payment cut

Three Connecticut hospitals have sued the federal government over its 2013 decision to reduce Medicare payments for inpatient treatments, joining several hundred other hospitals across the country that have already challenged the move.

Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital and Norwalk Hospital filed their lawsuit on Tuesday in the District of Columbia U.S. District Court. They are seeking an order that would force the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reverse its 2014 decision to cut reimbursement for inpatient treatment by 0.2 percent.