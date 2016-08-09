Whistleblower claims against Minnesota hospital dismissed

A divided federal appeals court panel on Monday upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing a Minnesota hospital system of receiving excessive Medicaid payments for its children's unit.

In a 2-1 ruling, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said that the University of Minnesota Medical Center could not have knowingly committed fraud when it claimed that its children's unit fell under an exemption to a 2011 law.

