a year ago
Whistleblower claims against Minnesota hospital dismissed
August 9, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Whistleblower claims against Minnesota hospital dismissed

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court panel on Monday upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing a Minnesota hospital system of receiving excessive Medicaid payments for its children's unit.

In a 2-1 ruling, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said that the University of Minnesota Medical Center could not have knowingly committed fraud when it claimed that its children's unit fell under an exemption to a 2011 law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aIwqhS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
