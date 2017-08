A Minnesota mental health nonprofit and two of its leaders have agreed to pay a total of $4.5 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit accusing them of submitting fraudulent bills to the state's Medicaid program.

The nonprofit, Complementary Support Services, will pay $4 million of the settlement, according to an announcement on Tuesday from the office of Minnesota Acting U.S. Attorney Gregory Brooker.

