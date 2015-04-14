FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circuit upholds injunction barring healthcare advisor law
April 14, 2015 / 11:12 PM / 2 years ago

8th Circuit upholds injunction barring healthcare advisor law

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Missouri law limiting the advice that can be given by healthcare “navigators” - organizations or individuals who advise consumers about buying health insurance - is likely preempted by the federal Affordable Care Act, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday largely upheld a preliminary injunction barring the Missouri law from being enforced. Chief Judge William Riley wrote the opinion, joined by Circuit Judges C. Arlen Beam and Steven Colloton.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ObUa4W

