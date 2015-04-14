8th Circuit upholds injunction barring healthcare advisor law

(Reuters) - A Missouri law limiting the advice that can be given by healthcare “navigators” - organizations or individuals who advise consumers about buying health insurance - is likely preempted by the federal Affordable Care Act, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday largely upheld a preliminary injunction barring the Missouri law from being enforced. Chief Judge William Riley wrote the opinion, joined by Circuit Judges C. Arlen Beam and Steven Colloton.

