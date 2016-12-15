FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Judge revives Takeda patent lawsuit over Hikma's gout drug
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 15, 2016 / 11:59 AM / 8 months ago

Judge revives Takeda patent lawsuit over Hikma's gout drug

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has revived a patent infringement lawsuit by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co seeking to block rival Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC from selling a gout drug that has the same active ingredient as Takeda's Colcrys, but different approved uses.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Delaware ruled Wednesday that Takeda can refile the lawsuit, which she had dismissed earlier this year, to add new allegations that Hikma sales representatives promoted its gout drug Mitigare for off-label uses that infringe Takeda's patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hzSeLo

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.