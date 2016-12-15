Judge revives Takeda patent lawsuit over Hikma's gout drug

A federal judge has revived a patent infringement lawsuit by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co seeking to block rival Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC from selling a gout drug that has the same active ingredient as Takeda's Colcrys, but different approved uses.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Delaware ruled Wednesday that Takeda can refile the lawsuit, which she had dismissed earlier this year, to add new allegations that Hikma sales representatives promoted its gout drug Mitigare for off-label uses that infringe Takeda's patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hzSeLo