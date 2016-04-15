U.S. recommends tighter spending standards for Oregon provider orgs

A U.S. government report has found that Oregon’s coordinated care organization programs, associations of Medicaid providers that work together to control costs, could have saved more money if the state more tightly controlled their spending on costs other than providing care.

The report, released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, recommended that the state adopt standards set by the Affordable Care Act for commercial and Medicare plans.

