(Reuters) - Medical marijuana studies will now be subject only to the Food and Drug Administration’s usual review process for investigational new drugs, and not to an additional review process that had been in place for 16 years, the government has announced.

The notice was published on Tuesday in the Federal Register by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

