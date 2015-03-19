FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heart-monitoring company to pay $6.4 mln over fraud claims
March 19, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

Heart-monitoring company to pay $6.4 mln over fraud claims

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Pennsylvania heart-monitoring company has agreed to pay $6.4 million to resolve allegations that it billed Medicare and other federal healthcare programs for unnecessary services.

Malvern-based BioTelemetry Inc allegedly billed the government for “mobile cardiac outpatient telemetry,” or MCOT, that was not medically necessary, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BUr5Hp

