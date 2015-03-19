Heart-monitoring company to pay $6.4 mln over fraud claims

(Reuters) - A Pennsylvania heart-monitoring company has agreed to pay $6.4 million to resolve allegations that it billed Medicare and other federal healthcare programs for unnecessary services.

Malvern-based BioTelemetry Inc allegedly billed the government for “mobile cardiac outpatient telemetry,” or MCOT, that was not medically necessary, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BUr5Hp