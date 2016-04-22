FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge refuses to order Reckitt to supply Sun unit in generic Mucinex dispute
April 22, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Judge refuses to order Reckitt to supply Sun unit in generic Mucinex dispute

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has refused to order U.K. consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser to supply a Sun Pharmaceutical Industries unit with its cold medicine Mucinex for resale pursuant to a settlement the companies reached in 2007 in a patent lawsuit over the drug.

Chief Judge Petrese Tucker of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday denied a motion by Sun subsidiary Mutual Pharmaceutical Co for a preliminary injunction, finding that although Mutual had a “reasonable probability” of success on the merits, it had not shown it would be irreparably harmed without one.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/26jeFs6

