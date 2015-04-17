French firm's drug succeeds in pivotal trial for progressive MS

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - An experimental drug comprising of a high-dose formulation of the food additive biotin has successfully helped patients with progressive multiple sclerosis in a major clinical trial, its French maker said on Friday.

Biotin, also known as vitamin H, is already an approved food additive but the pharmaceutical-grade dose used in biotech company MedDay’s drug MD1003 is 300 mg a day, which is 10,000 times the recommended daily food intake.

While there have been a number of recent advances in the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS), there are currently no effective treatments to slow or stop the gradual increase in disability in people with progressive MS.

The progressive form the disease affects around 40 percent of MS patients.

MedDay said a pivotal Phase III study with MD1003 met its goal of improving disability scores in patients after nine months and one year of treatment, potentially paving the way for the medicine to reach the market next year.

Full details of the study results will be present at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology in Washington on April 24.

If all goes to plan, MedDay’s drug could reach the market ahead of rival products in development at other companies, including Biogen’s BII033, which is currently in Phase II clinical testing.

Although biotin is not a newly invented chemical, MedDay has U.S. and European patents protecting the dose and its use for MS.

The privately owned company was founded in 2011 by neurologist Frederic Sedel. Two years later, it raised 8 million euros ($8.6 million) from venture capital groups InnoBio and Sofinnova Partners, enough to fund operations until 2016. ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans)