an hour ago
Former Massachusetts biotech CEO accused of defrauding investors
#Westlaw News
August 1, 2017 / 7:33 PM / an hour ago

Former Massachusetts biotech CEO accused of defrauding investors

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The former chief executive of Massachusetts-based Nuclea Biotechnologies Inc is facing criminal charges that he misused investor funds to line his own pockets and fund his fiancee's restaurant.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan say Patrick Muraca misled investors who put more than $1 million into two companies he established in the months before Nuclea filed for bankruptcy in 2016.

Those companies were NanoMolecularDX LLC, a medical diagnostic test developer that acquired Nuclea's assets after the company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in August 2016, and pharmaceutical company MetaboRx LLC, according to court papers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vleZMc

