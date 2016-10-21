AAI urges court to reconsider dismissal of Mylan product-hopping case

The nonprofit American Antitrust Institute has asked a federal appeals court to reconsider its dismissal of a lawsuit by Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc accusing the sellers of brand-name acne medicine Doryx of suppressing generic competition through a practice sometimes called "product-hopping."

The Washington, D.C.-based AAI, which frequently advocates for stronger antitrust enforcement, said in an amicus brief filed Wednesday that the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals took too narrow a view of what kind of conduct could give rise to antitrust liability when it dismissed Mylan's case against Warner Chilcott Co and Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2duKln0