Mylan loses 'product-hopping' case over Actavis unit's acne drug
April 16, 2015 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

Mylan loses 'product-hopping' case over Actavis unit's acne drug

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Thursday filed by generic drugmaker Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc accusing an Actavis Plc subsidiary of suppressing generic competition for its acne medicine Doryx by repeatedly changing its formulation.

U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled that although the subsidiary, New Jersey-based Warner Chilcott, did change the drug to lessen generic competition, it did not violate any laws in doing so.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GQISEh

