Actavis, generic drugmakers hit with class action over Namenda
June 1, 2015 / 9:39 PM / 2 years ago

Actavis, generic drugmakers hit with class action over Namenda

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Actavis PLC and six generic drugmakers have been hit with a class action accusing them of conspiring to delay the launch of generic versions of Actavis’ Alzheimer’s drug Namenda.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday in Manhattan federal court by attorneys at Garwin Gerstein & Fisher and others on behalf of drug wholesaler Burlington Drug Co, which is seeking to represent a proposed class of Namenda purchasers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BEhCSF

