Allergan must face antitrust class action over Alzheimer's drug

A proposed class action lawsuit brought by a health plan and a drug wholesaler accusing Allergan PLC of suppressing competition for its Alzheimer's drug Namenda can move forward, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan denied Allergan's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which makes similar allegations to a 2014 lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. That lawsuit stopped the company from forcing patients to switch to a new version of the drug before generic versions of the old version hit the market.

