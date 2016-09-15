FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allergan must face antitrust class action over Alzheimer's drug
September 15, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Allergan must face antitrust class action over Alzheimer's drug

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A proposed class action lawsuit brought by a health plan and a drug wholesaler accusing Allergan PLC of suppressing competition for its Alzheimer's drug Namenda can move forward, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan denied Allergan's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which makes similar allegations to a 2014 lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. That lawsuit stopped the company from forcing patients to switch to a new version of the drug before generic versions of the old version hit the market.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cz9q3z

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
