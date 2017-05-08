U.S. seeks to reinstate charges against pharmacists over meningitis outbreak

Federal prosecutors have appealed the dismissal of charges against three pharmacists they say helped fill fake prescriptions while working at a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy linked to a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak.

In a brief filed on Friday, prosecutors urged the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston to revive charges that the three former employees of New England Compounding Center violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

