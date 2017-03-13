FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Judge clears way for jury to weigh meningitis outbreak case
#Westlaw News
March 13, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 5 months ago

Judge clears way for jury to weigh meningitis outbreak case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A U.S. judge on Monday cleared the way for jurors to consider whether to convict the cofounder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmacy accused of murder in connection with the death of 25 people amid a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak.

Lawyers for pharmacist Barry Cadden of New England Compounding Center (NECC) had urged U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston to dismiss the charges, saying prosecutors had failed to establish he knew his conduct would cause anyone to die.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nnigUP

