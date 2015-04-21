FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit claims UnitedHealthcare owes $15 mln for pediatric care
#Westlaw News
April 21, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

Lawsuit claims UnitedHealthcare owes $15 mln for pediatric care

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A foundation that operates numerous pediatric healthcare facilities in Delaware has filed a $15 million lawsuit accusing UnitedHealthcare’s Delaware affiliate of wrongly cutting the foundation out of its network.

The Nemours Foundation, which operates Delaware’s only children’s hospital, its largest pediatric care practice and multiple primary-care clinics, said that United Healthcare of Delaware Inc was trying to avoid its responsibility as the administrator of a popular Medicaid plan for the state.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OchW69

