Lawsuit claims UnitedHealthcare owes $15 mln for pediatric care

(Reuters) - A foundation that operates numerous pediatric healthcare facilities in Delaware has filed a $15 million lawsuit accusing UnitedHealthcare’s Delaware affiliate of wrongly cutting the foundation out of its network.

The Nemours Foundation, which operates Delaware’s only children’s hospital, its largest pediatric care practice and multiple primary-care clinics, said that United Healthcare of Delaware Inc was trying to avoid its responsibility as the administrator of a popular Medicaid plan for the state.

