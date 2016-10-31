Edwards wins $21 mln in enhanced damages in heart valve trade secrets case

A federal judge in Boston has ordered medical device maker Neovasc Inc to pay an extra $21 million in enhanced damages on top of a $70 million jury verdict in a trade secret lawsuit filed by a former client.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled on Monday that enhanced damages were appropriate because Neovasc willfully misappropriated trade secrets related to heart valve replacement technology from CardiAQ Valve Technologies Inc, a unit of Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2faYKGt