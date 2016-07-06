FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Circuit upholds injunction restricting Apotex biosimilar launch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 6, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Circuit upholds injunction restricting Apotex biosimilar launch

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has upheld an injunction barring Canadian generic drugmaker Apotex Inc from selling a copycat version of Amgen Inc's cancer drug Neulasta without giving Amgen 180 days' notice after it is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday rejected Apotex's argument that Amgen's sole remedy to enforce the 180-day notice period under the federal law on biosimilars is to file a patent lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29NQOt7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.