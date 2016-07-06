Circuit upholds injunction restricting Apotex biosimilar launch

A federal appeals court has upheld an injunction barring Canadian generic drugmaker Apotex Inc from selling a copycat version of Amgen Inc's cancer drug Neulasta without giving Amgen 180 days' notice after it is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday rejected Apotex's argument that Amgen's sole remedy to enforce the 180-day notice period under the federal law on biosimilars is to file a patent lawsuit.

