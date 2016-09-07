Apotex cleared of infringement in copycat drug dispute with Amgen

A federal judge in Florida has ruled that Apotex Inc would not infringe an Amgen Inc patent by making copycat versions of Amgen's white-blood-cell-boosting drugs Neulasta and Neupogen.

U.S. District Judge James Cohn in the Southern District of Florida said on Tuesday that a protein-folding process described in Apotex's applications was sufficiently different from the method described in Amgen's patent that it did not infringe the patent. The ruling removes one potential obstacle for Apotex in its effort to launch the copycat drugs.

