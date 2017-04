The founder of a Wisconsin-based company that provided healthcare providers laboratory result assessments and nutritional supplements has been sentenced to six months of home confinement for manipulating testing results.

Gottfried Kellermann, the founder and CEO of NeuroScience Inc and its sister company Pharmasan Labs, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge James Peterson in Madison, Wisconsin on Thursday to pay a $50,000 fine, prosecutors said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n0bkM7