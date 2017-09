Dec 31 (Reuters) -

New York’s Department of Health improperly claimed more than $70 million in federal Medicaid funds for adult day health care over a three-year period, according to a new report.

The report, released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, recommended that the state refund the money and tighten oversight of adult day health care providers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YRPKKZ