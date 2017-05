A federal judge has blocked the National Hockey League from obtaining a wide array of data from Boston University, whose research into the long-term effect of concussions has been relied on by ex-players suing the league.

U.S. District Judge Susan Nelson in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday said requiring production of data and information related to research into the effects of concussions would create a "significant, overwhelming burden" on the university.

