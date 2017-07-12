FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pharmacy benefit managers group sues to block North Dakota laws
Trump Jr.'s Russia emails could trigger probe under election law
Trump Jr.'s Russia emails could trigger probe under election law
Trump's plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Trump's plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
July 12, 2017 / 7:50 PM / an hour ago

Pharmacy benefit managers group sues to block North Dakota laws

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A national trade group for pharmacy benefit managers has filed a lawsuit challenging two recently passed North Dakota laws that it says will impose "onerous" new restrictions on its members and increase drug costs.

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) filed its complaint on Tuesday in federal court in North Dakota, saying the two laws, which go into effect in August, were preempted by federal law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uanNoa

