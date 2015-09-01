Judge upholds Novartis Alzheimer's patch patent against Noven

(Reuters) - New York-based Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc’s plan to make a generic version of Novartis AG’s Exelon skin patch for Alzheimer’s disease would run afoul of one of the Swiss pharmaceutical giant’s patents, a federal judge in Delaware ruled Monday.

Judge Richard Andrews, of the U.S. District Court in Delaware, rejected Noven’s argument that Novartis’ patent, which covers a formulation that protects Exelon’s active ingredient from oxidation, was obvious and therefore invalid. The ruling follows a bench trial held last December.

