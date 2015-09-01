FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge upholds Novartis Alzheimer's patch patent against Noven
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 1, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

Judge upholds Novartis Alzheimer's patch patent against Noven

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York-based Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc’s plan to make a generic version of Novartis AG’s Exelon skin patch for Alzheimer’s disease would run afoul of one of the Swiss pharmaceutical giant’s patents, a federal judge in Delaware ruled Monday.

Judge Richard Andrews, of the U.S. District Court in Delaware, rejected Noven’s argument that Novartis’ patent, which covers a formulation that protects Exelon’s active ingredient from oxidation, was obvious and therefore invalid. The ruling follows a bench trial held last December.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N87TxR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.