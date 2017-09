(Reuters) - Novartis AG generics arm Sandoz has agreed to pay $12.6 million to settle claims that it overcharged Medicare for its drugs by reporting inaccurate average wholesale prices to them.

The settlement, the largest ever reached under the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General’s civil enforcement program, which monitors drug pricing, was announced by the agency Monday.

