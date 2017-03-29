Novartis must turn over records on 'sham' speaker events - judge

Novartis AG must turn over to the U.S. Justice Department documents relating to more than 79,000 speaker events the government contends were shams used to pay kickbacks to doctors for prescribing its drugs, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan on Tuesday rejected Novartis' argument that, during talks about the scope of discovery in the case, the Justice Department waived its right to seek records beyond 6,600 events it initially flagged.

