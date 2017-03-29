FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Novartis must turn over records on 'sham' speaker events - judge
#Westlaw News
March 29, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 5 months ago

Novartis must turn over records on 'sham' speaker events - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Novartis AG must turn over to the U.S. Justice Department documents relating to more than 79,000 speaker events the government contends were shams used to pay kickbacks to doctors for prescribing its drugs, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan on Tuesday rejected Novartis' argument that, during talks about the scope of discovery in the case, the Justice Department waived its right to seek records beyond 6,600 events it initially flagged.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ocfrJW

