A federal judge on Tuesday invalidated a Novartis AG patent on its transplant rejection drug Zortress after finding it duplicated an already expired patent, a victory for drugmakers seeking to sell generic versions of the drug.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware upheld two other patents related to the drug, which both expire in early 2018.

