Novartis launches portfolio for low- and low-middle-income countries

ZURICH, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Novartis AG launched a portfolio of 15 medicines to treat chronic diseases in low- and low-middle-income countries, the drugmaker said in a statement on Thursday.

The Basel-based company said ‘Novartis Access’ will be launched first in Kenya, Ethiopia and Vietnam, with expansion to eventually include 30 countries.

Novartis said the portfolio addresses cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory illnesses and breast cancer and will be offered to governments, non-governmental organizations and other public-sector healthcare providers for $1 per treatment, per month. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)