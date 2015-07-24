FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catholic nuns appeal to Supreme Court on contraceptive dispute
July 24, 2015

Catholic nuns appeal to Supreme Court on contraceptive dispute

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An order of Roman Catholic nuns has gone to the U.S. Supreme Court for a second time in two years to fight a provision in President Barack Obama's healthcare law requiring employers to provide insurance that covers contraception.

The Little Sisters of the Poor and 10 other nonprofit religious organizations on Thursday filed for a writ of certiorari to the Supreme Court, arguing that the matter was of extraordinary importance.

