Catholic nuns appeal to Supreme Court on contraceptive dispute

(Reuters) - An order of Roman Catholic nuns has gone to the U.S. Supreme Court for a second time in two years to fight a provision in President Barack Obama’s healthcare law requiring employers to provide insurance that covers contraception.

The Little Sisters of the Poor and 10 other nonprofit religious organizations on Thursday filed for a writ of certiorari to the Supreme Court, arguing that the matter was of extraordinary importance.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TXFdYV