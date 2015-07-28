Nurses' disclosures against policeman may warrant punitive damages

(Reuters) - A nonprofit hospital system in Pennsylvania may be liable for punitive damages based on phone calls an emergency room supervisor made to friends at a police department about an officer injured in a car accident, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II in Philadelphia denied Crozer-Keystone Health System’s partial motion to dismiss the lawsuit by Stanley Boatright, a N.J. policeman who said he was investigated and disciplined after supervisors learned “confidential medical information” related to the crash in December 2012.

