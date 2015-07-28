FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nurses' disclosures against policeman may warrant punitive damages
#Westlaw News
July 28, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Nurses' disclosures against policeman may warrant punitive damages

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A nonprofit hospital system in Pennsylvania may be liable for punitive damages based on phone calls an emergency room supervisor made to friends at a police department about an officer injured in a car accident, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II in Philadelphia denied Crozer-Keystone Health System’s partial motion to dismiss the lawsuit by Stanley Boatright, a N.J. policeman who said he was investigated and disciplined after supervisors learned “confidential medical information” related to the crash in December 2012.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1D5b7Ph

