Staffing agency nurse is 'employee' for insurance purposes -court

A nurse employed by a staffing agency who worked at a Maryland hospital counts as an employee of the hospital for the purpose of the hospital's malpractice insurance, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday vacated a lower court decision dismissing a lawsuit brought by Favorite Healthcare Staffing's insurer, Interstate Fire and Casualty Co, against Dimensions Assurance Ltd, the captive insurer of Maryland's Dimensions Healthcare System.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h5tniz