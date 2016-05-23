FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union election in nursing facility unfair due to threats -court
May 23, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Union election in nursing facility unfair due to threats -court

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has ruled that a Pennsylvania skilled nursing facility does not have to bargain with a union following an election marred by threats by employees, reversing a determination of the National Labor Relations Board.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia on Friday ruled that the NLRB had been wrong to dismiss violent comments made by employees of the facility, operated by skilled nursing company HCR ManorCare, as jokes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TRqnB5

