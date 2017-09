(Reuters) - Potentially thousands of Medicaid residents who would rather be in a community-based setting than a nursing facility can sue the District of Columbia as a class, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected D.C.’s argument that a district court judge’s decision to certify the case as a class action was “manifest error.”

