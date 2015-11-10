California sued for failing to protect nursing home residents

The California Department of Health and Human Services has failed to protect nursing home residents from being illegally “dumped” into hospitals, according to a new lawsuit.

A complaint filed Monday in San Francisco federal court by the nonprofit California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform and three former nursing home residents, claims that the agency has refused to enforce its own decisions requiring nursing homes to re-admit residents after they are hospitalized.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MmzEhs